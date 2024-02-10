Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington will tour Behind the Magic to Buxton Opera House on June 12, 2024 (photo: TCB Group)

The dancing duo visit Buxton Opera House on June 12 with their second live touring show called Behind The Magic in which they will be backed by a cast of singers and dancers.

Nadiya said: “I cannot wait for everyone to see our new show. It is so exciting to be able to throw a lifetime of my thoughts, visions and dreams into Behind The Magic and to create something unique and inspiring with the most talented and incredible people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Nadiya and Kai’s debut tour, Once Upon A Time, the Strictly Come Dancing professionals shared personal stories from their journey through the world of dance; from their childhood memories, competition days, dancing on Strictly and beyond. The show combined heartfelt stories with stunning choreography and audiences across the country were given an insight into their respective roads to success and a glimpse into the real life.

Kai said, “Starring in ‘Once Upon A Time’, our first headline tour, was the realisation of a lifelong dream for both Nadiya and I, a real career highlight. Now we get the chance to do it all over again next summer with our new show Behind The Magic. We cannot wait to get back on stage together and entertain our fans once more.”

Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star Nadiya is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance, who made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2017. Since then, her Strictly partners have included David James, Lee Ryan, Davood Ghadami, Dan Walker and Matt Goss.

Kai, a Junior World Latin American champion, was a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland for four years before becoming a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. During his first series, Kai was partnered with television presenter AJ Odudu, making it all the way to the coveted final, before an injury forced AJ to withdraw.