Carlos Gu, Nancy Xu, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal, Vito Coppola, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzman and Luba Mushtuk star in Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals show at Sheffield City Hall on May 3, 2023.

Expect world-class dancing, stunning choreography, glamorous costumes and sparkling sets at Sheffield City Hall on May 3 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 18, 2023.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals features a 10-strong ensemble from the smash-hit BBC One show. The line-up comprises:

Jowita Przstal, who partnered telly presenter Hamza Yassin to win Strictly in 2022 and is Polish Open Latin Champion;

Carlos Gu, who is Chinese National Dance Champion and a 2022 finalist on Strictly;

Gorka Marquez, three-time Strictly finalist including 2022;

Vito Coppola, 11-time Latin American champion and a new face on Strictly in 2022;

Karen Hauer, the Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist.

Dianne Buswell, Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist;

Neil Jones, undefeated four-time British National Champion;

Nikita Kuzman, six-time Italian and Ballroom champion;

Luba Mushtuk, four-time Italian Dance Championship winner;

Nancy Xu, finalist in World Latin Dance Championships Under 21.

Jason Gilkison, creative director of Strictly Come Dancing, is directing Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals. He said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for this year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard. To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat!”

Don’t miss your chance to see these much-loved dancers performing in a breath-taking theatrical ensemble.

Tickets for the Sheffield performance, which has been transferred to the City Hall from the Utilita Arena for production logistics, range from £41.50 to 57.95. To book, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Tickets for the Nottingham performance range from £37.50 to £52. Book at www.trch.co.uk