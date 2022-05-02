Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers to light up Sheffield and Nottingham arenas in live shows

Dancers who will be performing at Sheffield and Nottingham arenas on Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour.

The official Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour visits Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on May 7, 2022, and Nottingham Royal Concert on May 10 and 22, 2022.

Directed by Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, the tour will feature a line-up of ten magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.

The dancers are Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; current South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; 2017and 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington.

Jason Gilkison said: “We are delighted to announce this incredible line-up of Strictly dancers for this year’s official Strictly Professionals tour. These much loved pros are set to dazzle audiences across the country this spring, with two hours of the finest choreography and dancing. Watching them perform at such an incredible standard is an experience not to be missed.”

Audiences nationwide will enjoy the inspiring talent of the multi award-winning world-class dancers as they perform stunningly choreographed ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the smash hit BBC One TV show - live on stage!