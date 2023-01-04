Strictly Come Dancing Live will tour to Nottingham and Sheffield during January 2023.

Strictly Come Dancing Live will tour to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena for shows on January 24 and 25 and to Sheffield Utilita Arena on January 31, 2023.

The line-up will include Fleur East dancing with Vito Coppola and TV presenter Helen Skelton dancing with tour partner Kai Widdrington. They join Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Fleur East said: “As a huge Strictly fan, being part of the TV competition has been an unbelievable experience and I’m absolutely over the moon to have the chance to get back into those fabulous sequinned outfits for the live tour!”

Helen Skelton said: “Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I'm so happy that it will continue on the live tour. I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can't wait!"The couples will be joined on tour by six professional dancers - Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas - bringing with them even more glitz and glamour to this live show.

Anton Du Beke will be joining the tour for the first time, teaming up with fellow Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood. Janette Manrara will host the live shows.

Audiences can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage, getting the chance to not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but also the power to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance, but the audience vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes which decide who wins!The Strictly Live Tour, directed once again by Craig Revel Horwood, showcases breathtaking choreography, stunningly sparkly costumes and fantastic live music played by the Strictly Live Band.

Performances in Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on January 24 and 25 start at 7.30pm with a matinee on January 25 at 2.30pm. There are two shows at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on January 31, starting at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.