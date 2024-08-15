The cast of Hairspray will be lighting up Sheffield Lyceum from October 14-19, 2024 (photo: Ellie Kurttz)

Multi award-winning show Hairspray will be bouncing back to Sheffield with Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanna Clifton in the cast.

Hairspray has claimed eight Tony awards on Broadway, four Olivier awards in the West End and multiple awards worldwide in the past 21 years. Now the show is set to win over a new generation of musical lovers when it tours to Sheffield Lyceum from October 14-19, 2024.

Joanna Clifton, who claimed the Strictly crown in 2016, will play the fierce yet fabulous Velma von Tussle, a snobbish and racist producer of a telly dance show. The role was played by Debbie Harry in the 2007 film version.

Michelle Ndegwa, best known as the Gorillaz vocalist, makes her professional debut in the principal role of Motormouth Maybelle, a record producer. Soul and gospel singer Michelle, who has recorded with Gregory Porter, Shapeshifters, Becky Hill and Rita Ora,was selected from 3,000 people who applied to the open auditions in November last year.

Alexandra Emerson-Kirby will also be making her professional debut in the main role of Tracy Turnblad. Her passion for musical theatre started at her local YMCA Theatre in Scarborough after which she went on to train professionally at Italia Conti where she recently graduated in Musical Theatre & Dance.

Hairspray revolves around Tracy Turnblad, a girl with big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the arms of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore. But can she win equality – and Link’s heart – without denting her ’do?

Brenda Edwards, who previously played Motormouth Maybelle, in three productions of Hairspray, teams up with Paul Kerryson to co-direct the latest run of shows.

Tickets cost from £15 to see Hairspray at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre. Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk