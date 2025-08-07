Street Circus will be a big attraction for families visiting Derby's Cathedral Green on Saturday, August 9, from 11am.

Awesome acrobats and comedy acts will entertain families visiting Derby.

The annual Street Circus hits Cathedral Green on Saturday, August 9, from 11am offering hours of free entertainment. Live outdoor street theatre, crafting and bubble shows will transport families into a world of wonder.

There will be jaw-dropping performances from daring acrobats and mesmerising acts to hilariously funny characters. Many of the street performers coming to Derby have appeared in London’s Covent Garden, Glastonbury, and the Edinburgh Festival.

Joining the line-up will be Elton Wrong – a fabulously flamboyant Elton John tribute act who dazzles audiences with outrageous costumes, high-energy antics, and plenty of sparkle. Expect singalongs, sass and showmanship as he struts through the streets with his portable piano and big personality.

Alongside the street theatre acts, visitors will be able to enjoy other free activities including a circus skills workshop.

Gemma Pindard, Deputy BID Manager for St Peters Quarter and Cathedral Quarter BIDs, said: “This event is too good to miss. We are really excited about welcoming Yellow Bus Events to Derby. We have seen them in action and the performers are absolutely wonderful. We know they are going to bring the most fantastic show to Derby, and we know how much families are going to love it.

“The BID team works hard to bring this kind of outdoor theatre to the city and Derby’s Cathedral Green is a great stage to showcase this entertainment.”

Yellow Bus Events has more than 25 years of experience delivering street theatre to cities and festivals up and down the UK.