Stranger Sings! musical parody on hit Netflix series is touring to Sheffield
Award-winning parody musical Stranger Sings! is touring to Sheffield.
The sci-fi spoof is a wild twist on the hit Netflix series and features indulgent pop references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe even justice for Barb along the way.
Stranger Sings! has won seven Broadway World Off-Broadway Awards including Best New Musical.
This fearless parody, with mullets aplenty and a generous helping of fairy lights, will light up Sheffield City Hall on May 12, 2024.
The show carries a 14+ years guidance due to its adult language and themes.
Tickets £38.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.