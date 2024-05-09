Stranger Sings! musical parody on hit Netflix series is touring to Sheffield

By Gay Bolton
Published 9th May 2024, 05:30 BST
Stranger Sings! will light up Sheffield CIty Hall stage on May 12, 2024.Stranger Sings! will light up Sheffield CIty Hall stage on May 12, 2024.
Award-winning parody musical Stranger Sings! is touring to Sheffield.

The sci-fi spoof is a wild twist on the hit Netflix series and features indulgent pop references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe even justice for Barb along the way.

Stranger Sings! has won seven Broadway World Off-Broadway Awards including Best New Musical.

This fearless parody, with mullets aplenty and a generous helping of fairy lights, will light up Sheffield City Hall on May 12, 2024.

The show carries a 14+ years guidance due to its adult language and themes.

Tickets £38.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

