Lisa Schnideau presents stories dedicated to ash trees in the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on April 4, 2025.

Tree-mendous tales incorporating Norse myth, Irish legend and English folktale will be shared in an evening of stories for grown-ups.

Lisa Schnideau will present storytelling dedicated to ash trees at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on Friday, April 4.

Ash is a common tree, bringing gifts, timber, fuel, tools, inspiration and protection. Now ash dieback is on the march through our countryside, and in ten years’ time most of our ash trees will be lost. Lisa’s presentation, titled The World Tree, will include the latest on the tree pandemic.

The audience will be transported into a world of magic and miracles, in which Yggdrasil the ash tree holds all of creation in its roots and branches. Odin the Allfather hangs upside down from the great tree, waiting for wisdom to come. But what happens when the ash tree falls sick? Learn some juicy reptilian insults and discover what happened after the world really did end.

Lisa’s credits include appearances at Beyond the Border, Festival at the Edge, the Oxford Storytelling Festival, WOMAD and SEED festival.

Her visit to Derbyshire is hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe which runs monthly storytelling sessions at the Imperial Rooms.

Resident storytellers will share a tale or two and there will be live music from Cage of Crows at the storytelling night on April 4.

Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available from the kitchen.

Tickets cost £8 live and £6 zoom and are on sale at https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1625247

Doors open at 7pm, stories and music run from 7.30pm until 10pm.