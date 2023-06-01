Hugh Lupton will be performing at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on June 2 (photo: Tony Crossland)

Hugh, who has published two novels and many collections of folk-tales, will share story, poetry, songs and music in his show Psalms From The Horse’s Mouth at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on June 2, 2023.

A professional storyteller for 40 years, Hugh tells stories from many cultures, but his particular passion is for the hidden layers of the British landscape and the stories and ballads that give voice to them.

Cage of Crows provide the support at this event hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe.