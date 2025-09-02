Storytellers talk up the animals who helped legendary heroes and heroines
Shonaleigh and Simon Heywood kick off a new season of Matlock Storytelling Cafe, at the town’s Imperial Rooms on September 5, 2025.
Their presentation, Tooth and Claw, asks where would the heroes and heroines of old be without their animal helpers?
Doyens of the storytelling world, Shonaleigh carries thousands of oral stories from the Jewish tradition and shares their magic, mystery and wisdom with audiences around the world while Simon, who holds a PhD in contemporary storytelling, is an author of The Legend of Vortigern and South Yorkshire Folktales.
There will be a tune or two from Cage of Crows and stories from the cafe's resident storytellers during the evening which is for adults.
Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available (cash only) and audience members are invited to bring a bottle.
Doors open at 7pm and the stories and music run from 7.30pm until 10pm.
Tickets cost £8 and available at https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1818578
The evening will also be live streamed via Zoom, for which tickets cost £6.50.