Storyteller's tale of nightmares and mysterious visits will whisk Derbyshire audience off to Sweden
Dominic will share the tale of Morten, a crofter who lives on the edge of Sweden’s ancient forest in 1868. Morten’s life is blighted by insomnia and the troubles of his mind and he suffers nightmares and mysterious visits as he sleeps. He’s told it must be a Mara – a possessed person who visits another at night. To free himself from the night terrors, Morton must discover the Mara’s identity…...but who is it?
The stage at Matlock’s Imperial Rooms on June 7 will be empty, save for a traditional Swedish settle-bed. As Morten enters each night into the world of dreams, the settle-bed turns out to have a little more life in it than at first appears.
Dominic will slip between Morten’s daytime and nighttime life in his presentation titled Mara which is hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe.
His warm, witty and powerful storytelling style has captivated audiences around the world, from India to the Arctic Circle. His UK venues include the Barbican, National Theatre and British Museum. Resident in the Lake District, Dominic divides life between there and Sweden where he is member of Stockholm-based company Fabula Storytelling and teaches on Linköping University’s International Course in Storytelling.
Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available during the evening. Audience members are welcome to bring a bottle.
Doors open at 7pm and the presentation begins at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £8, available from www.tickettailor.com/events/matlockstorytellingcafe/1252629
