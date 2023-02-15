News you can trust since 1855
Star comedians' supporting act headlines a show in Derbyshire

A comedian who has supported Michael McIntyre, Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour will headline a show in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Andrew Birds headlines a night of comedy at the Blessington Carriage, Derby, on March 6, 2023.
Andrew Bird will bring his superbly crafted funny anecdotes to The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on March 6, 2023.

As well as opening for household names on their live shows, Andrew has shared his wit on the television programme The Russell Howard Hour.

The night of fun at Blessington Carriage will include performances by Jacob Hatton whose high energy tales have a silly twist and up and coming comedians Orlando Gibbs, Kris Davies, Annabel Edmonds, Dylan Dodds and Jessie Nixon.

Tickets cost £6 in advance, book at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

