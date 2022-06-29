Star comedians' support act headlines show in Derbyshire

Andrew Bird will top the bill at the Old Bell Hotel, Derby, on July 1, 2022.

Andrew Bird, whose credits include television’s The Russell Howard Hour, will top the bill at The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Watching The Young Ones on Comic Relief with his brothers when he was just eight years old prompted Andrew’s desire to make people laugh. And now audiences are captivated by Andrew’s well-crafted funny anecdotes.

Howard Walker will enlighten The Old Bell Hotel audience about his various annoyances to launch the show.

High-energy musical comedian David Hoare completes the line-up.

The evening will be compered by quick-witted Paul Revill.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.15pm.