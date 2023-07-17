News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Stainsby Festival will be held on 'home ground' after successful outcome of Dream of Fields appeal that raised nearly £82,000

Organisers of Stainsby Festival have good cause to celebrate having bought the site where the 53rd festival will be held this weekend.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST
Stainsby Festival crowd in the willow circle on the greenfield site (photo: Adele Gillibrand)Stainsby Festival crowd in the willow circle on the greenfield site (photo: Adele Gillibrand)
Stainsby Festival crowd in the willow circle on the greenfield site (photo: Adele Gillibrand)

A decade-long Dream of Fields appeal raised just shy of £82,000 to secure the greenfield site at Brunts Farm, Stainsby.

This year will be the first time that the festival goers and musicians will really be on their own ‘home ground’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tony Trafford, who chairs the trustees, said: “At last we’ve been able to buy the fields and we can call them home for good. It’s been great that our volunteers have worked so hard to make this campaign work but, really, we have to give our heartfelt thanks to all those many people who donated. It’s quite humbling that so many felt we were worthy of their support. The festival obviously means a lot to people. So, to everyone that that contributed large or small, we say thank you, thank you! You’ve been brilliant.

"We can plan for the future with confidence, perhaps even raise grants to improve the site and we’ll make it fit to host the festival for another 50 years. Though what comes next, right now, will be this year’s festival, starting on Friday. Its going to be field day!”

Most Popular

The festival runs from July 21 to 23. For tickets, go to www.stainsbyfestival.co.uk

Stainsby Folk Group, the charity behind the festival, was honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, equivalent to an MBE,in 2022. Tony said: “Every single volunteer is essential to making this a truly community event.”

Related topics:OrganisersMBEQueen's Award for Voluntary Service