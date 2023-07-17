Stainsby Festival crowd in the willow circle on the greenfield site (photo: Adele Gillibrand)

A decade-long Dream of Fields appeal raised just shy of £82,000 to secure the greenfield site at Brunts Farm, Stainsby.

This year will be the first time that the festival goers and musicians will really be on their own ‘home ground’.

Tony Trafford, who chairs the trustees, said: “At last we’ve been able to buy the fields and we can call them home for good. It’s been great that our volunteers have worked so hard to make this campaign work but, really, we have to give our heartfelt thanks to all those many people who donated. It’s quite humbling that so many felt we were worthy of their support. The festival obviously means a lot to people. So, to everyone that that contributed large or small, we say thank you, thank you! You’ve been brilliant.

"We can plan for the future with confidence, perhaps even raise grants to improve the site and we’ll make it fit to host the festival for another 50 years. Though what comes next, right now, will be this year’s festival, starting on Friday. Its going to be field day!”

The festival runs from July 21 to 23. For tickets, go to www.stainsbyfestival.co.uk