Ash Pryce and Des O'Gorman present A Night of Ghosts at Matlock Bath's Grand Pavilion on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Ghost stories and geekery combine in a spine-chilling double bill at a Derbyshire venue which is reputed to be haunted.

A Night of Ghosts at the atmospheric Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath on Sunday, August 25, features paranormal illusionist, Edinburgh Horror Festival founder and Spooky History YouTube host Ash Pryce and Comic Con host Des O’ Gorman.

Told by candlelight, Ash’s presentation Ghosts features supernatural illusions, Matlock Bath’s most famous ghost stories and a daring attempt to make direct contact with the paranormal realm that you can take part in.

But if the darkness of Ouija boards and spectral contact might be too much, the second show of the night, Still Ready to Believe You, brings some light to that dark as Des O’Gorman sends tingles down your funny bone with his nostalgia rich tribute to Ghostbusters to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary this year. And for the hardened ghost enthusiast you can add-on a late-night ghost hunt in the venue too.

Ash said: “I conjure the ghosts and Des busts them! My show is very dark séance magic where I’ve had audiences run away terrified, so having the lighter second half with Des tapping into that love of the 80s and 90s, that is going through a resurgence, is a good way to bring some light to the dark- even if you aren’t that familiar with Ghostbusters, you will recognise the stories.”

The idea for the tour came from Pryce who has worked extensively in Scottish horror entertainment for almost two decades, seeing first-hand how live horror has exploded in popularity “Each year the Edinburgh Horror Festival sees more and more submissions, and theatre has become the dominant genre. Even the Edinburgh Festival Fringe now includes Horror as a subcategory

"There used to be a very prominent horror theatre scene in the early 20th century but it died out when real life horrors overshadowed it, but a hundred years later it seems to be having a resurgence”

A Night of Ghosts promises Ouija boards, ghost stories, chills and thrills.

Tickets £14-£20 (show only), £28-£40 (show and ghost hunt). Book online at: www.noisyghost.co.uk/event-details/a-night-of-ghosts-matlock-bath