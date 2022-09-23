Splurge on tickets for Bugsy Malone musical visiting Sheffield Lyceum on first UK tour

Albie Snelson as Fat Sam in Bugsy Malone (photo: Johan Persson)

This much-loved show, based on the hit movie, will be hosted at the Lyceum Theatre from September 27 to October 1, 2022.

Set in the prohibition era when New York is teeming with mobsters, showgirls and dreamers, rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan's gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled "splurge" gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam's hapless hoodlums. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn't on the cards for our hero.

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah, Fat Sam’s moll and Bugsy’s old flame, and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business…?

Bugsy Malone is a spectacular theatrical experience that will appeal to all ages.

The show contains instantly recognisable songs from Oscar-winner Paul Williams, including Fat Sam’s Grand Slam, My Name is Tallulah, Tomorrow, Bad Guys, So You Wanna Be A Boxer, I’m Feeling Fine and You Give A Little Love.

The lead roles will be performed by three young casts of seven in rotation. Bugsy Malone will be played by Shaun Sharma, Gabriel Payne and Amar Blackman, Blousey Brown by Mia Lakha, Delilah Bennett-Cardy and Avive Williams, Fat Sam by Albie Snelson, Isham Sankoh and Charlie Burns, Tallulah by Taziva-Faye Katsande, Jasmine Sakyiama and Fayth Ifil, Fizzy by Aidan Oti and Jamie Northey-Dennis, Lena/Babyface by Cherry Mitra, Kayla-Mai Alvares and Ava Hope Smith and Dandy Dan by Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Kit Cranston and Desmond Cole.

They are joined by adult ensemble members: Georgia Pemberton, Alisha Capon, Lucy Young, D’Mia Lindsay Walker, Jessica Daugrida, Alicia Ally, Alicia Belgarde, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Luchia Moss, Kalifa Burton, Rory Fraser, Andile Mabhena, Thomas Walton, Ru Fisher, Mohamed Bangura, Marcus Billany, Luke Mills and Will Lucas.

Directed by Sean Holmes (Blasted, winner of Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre), Choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, and Designed by multi award-winning international stage designer Jon Bausor, this is the first ever professional production of Bugsy Malone to tour the UK.

Alan Parker’s world-famous 1976 movie Bugsy Malone launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and received eight BAFTA nominations and three Golden Globe® nominations including Best Motion Picture for a Musical.