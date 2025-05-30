Spine-tingling tales told as true by accomplished storyteller in Derbyshire presentation

Nell Phoenix will present spine-tingling stories under the title Uncanny at Matlock's Imperial Rooms on June 6, 2025.

Eerie tales shared by one of the UK’s most popular storytellers is the treat in store for a Derbyshire audience.

Nell Phoenix paces a path from dusty Mesopotamia, to Ancient Egypt, through Bloomsbury, London, along a dingy road at dawn in Guatemala, to her kitchen table – gathering up disturbing, unsettling, baffling, bewildering and sinister stories. These are not literary tales crafted to scare you, or folktales, bloody fairy tales or urban myths – these are spine-tingling tales told as true.

The seasoned performer brings her collection titled Uncanny to Matlock’s Imperial Rooms on June 6, 2025, in a welcome return to the town’s Storytelling Cafe. Nell’s engaging and captivating presentation promises to draw the audience into her stories.

A performance storyteller for more than 25 years, Nell shares stories at festivals, theatres, schools and clubs all over the world. She has run Story Night at Torriano, a tiny candlelit storytelling in London for over 18 years and she is a passionate promoter of storytelling as a contemporary performance art. London City Nights commented on Nell’s performance: “She picks through the syllables and pauses of her tale like a mountain goat skipping up a cliff face - confident, able and never close to putting a foot wrong.”

Cage of Crows will provide the music at Matlock and there will be a tale or two from resident storytellers at the monthly event for grown-ups.

Soup, cakes, teas and coffees will be available in return for cash. Members of the audience are invited to bring along a bottle.

Advance online tickets cost £8 for the live performance and £6.50 for Zoom, go to https:buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1691334. Online ticket sales close at 7pm on the night when the doors open.

The stories and music will run from 7.30pm until 10pm.