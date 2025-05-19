The Detective Dog lands at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield on May 27 and 28, 2025 (photo: Paul Blakemore)

Theatre, dance and comedy shows for children and adults make up a rich and varied programme at a Sheffield venue.

The Tanya Moieseiwitsch Playhouse continues its spring/summer 2025 season by hosting a production of The Detective Dog on May 27 and 28.

Tiny & Tall Productions’ adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s famous book features puppetry, song and magical ‘scent technology’ in a production incorporating British Sign Language.

A Tale of Us is a new play celebrating the wonders, joys and challenges of caring for a child.

Helios will be performed at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse on June 14, 2025

Aimed at parents, guardians and their babies, the production blends drama and multi-sensory playtime in a relaxed environment.

After each performance there will be a guided Stay and Play session offering an opportunity for adults and babies to meet each other.

The production visits the Playhouse on May 29 and is recommended for little ones aged 0-18 months.

The Mountain Witch, a story inspired by folklore, will be presented by Speedwell Dance on May 31.

The Mountain Witch will be hosted at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse on May 31, 2025 (photo: David Lindsay)

This adventurous production tells the tale of an ancient and powerful witch, seasons gone awry and the determination of children to put things right.

Comedian Justin Moorhouse arrives at the Playhouse on June 10 with his live show The Greatest Performance Of My Life.

He will cover pantomimes, how to behave in hospitals, small talk and how being a smart-mouthed kid saves you from being continually beaten up.

RUM is a darkly humorous and powerful new play by Joe Mallalieu that wrestles with masculinity, mental health and addiction.

The story of Danny who has been plastering since he was a kid and is not scared of anything will visit the Playhouse on June 12.

RUM is partnered with the men’s suicide prevention charity ANDYSMANCLUB.

Helios is a modern-day myth wound around the winding roads of rural England – and into the everyday living of a towering city.

It is based on the ancient Greek tale of the son of the god of the sun.

Catch the production at the Playhouse on June 14.

Fidget Theatre presents Robyn Hood, an original take on the classic folktale.

Robyn is a little girl who lives in a big city.

She likes to play outside in her magical den, until one day, developers arrive and Robyn’s den is under threat.

Playful storytelling, original live music, friendly audience participation and integrated audio description feature in this new show for children and their grown-ups which visits the Playhouse on July 25 and 26.

All Playhouse productions are on sale now.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.