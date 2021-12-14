Soul Train brings 60s and 70s hit songs to Derbyshire
Musical gems from the Sixties and Seventies will be aboard the Soul Train when it steams back into Derbyshire after almost two years off the tracks because of Covid restrictions.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:30 am
A night of soul classics from the days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records through to disco and beyond will take place at The Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, on January 12, 2022.
The fun, feelgood production will feature hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O'Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares and many more.
Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy has sold more than one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.
Tickets for the Long Eaton performance cost £18. Early bird tickets paid for by December 24, 2021, cost £15.
Online booking and further information at www.SoulTrain.org.uk