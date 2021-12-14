Soul Train brings 60s and 70s hit songs to Derbyshire

Soul Train steams into The Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, on January 12, 2021.

A night of soul classics from the days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records through to disco and beyond will take place at The Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, on January 12, 2022.

The fun, feelgood production will feature hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O'Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares and many more.

Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy has sold more than one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the Long Eaton performance cost £18. Early bird tickets paid for by December 24, 2021, cost £15.