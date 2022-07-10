Smash-hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong is heading back to Sheffield

The Play That Goes Wrong will be presented at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from July 11 to 16, 2022.

Mischief’s smash-hit show revolves around The Cornley Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does! As the accident-prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

The play, now in its seventh year in the West End, has won a host of celebrity endorsements from the likes of Joanna Lumley who said: “We laughed until the tears ran down our faces, it has to be seen” to Ant & Dec who commented: “The funniest show we’ve seen! If you can get a ticket, go!”