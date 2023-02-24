Charlie and Stan will be performed by Told by an Idiot at Derby Theatre from February 28 until March 4, 2023.

Charlie and Stan, running at Derby Theatre from February 28 to March 4, 2023, focuses on the comics’ early lives in showbiz when they shared a stage and even a cabin on a voyage to New York. But Laurel was never mentioned in Charlie Chaplin’s autobiography.

The 90-minute jam-packed show tells the true(ish) story of the greatest comedy double act that ‘almost’ was and is accompanied by live music composed by MOBO Award-winning jazz musician Zoe Rahman.

A physical performance in the style of Chaplin and Laurel, the production is accessible for D/deaf audiences as there are no spoken words and occasional silent movie era captions to help tell the story. There are two songs which don’t have captions.

Performances are at 7.30pm with matinees on March 1 at 2.30pm and March 4 at 2.30pm.