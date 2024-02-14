Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world’s most famous skating duo will glide into Sheffield’s Utilita Arena for shows on April 19 and 20, 2025 and into Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena for shows on April 23 and 24, 2025.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: “Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership. But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!”

At the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics the pair won gold and became the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time for a single programme, receiving twelve perfect 6.0s and six 5.9s which included artistic impression scores of 6.0 from every judge, after skating to Maurice Ravel's Boléro.