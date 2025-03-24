Dave Berry will be talking about his chart hits, celebrities he has met and his extensive touring during his six-decade career as a singer when he is interviewed by David McPhie on April 4, 2025.

Derbyshire based star Dave Berry has had many top twenty hits, encounters with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and world tours during his six-decade career.

His entertaining life will be explored in a face to face interview at High Peak Bookstore & Cafe, Brierlow Bar, near Buxton on April 4.

Dave secured a recording contract with Decca and released hit records such as Memphis Tennessee, Baby It’s You, The Crying Game, Little Things, This Strange Effect and Mama. He became a huge star in Holland where he met his wife Marthy.

The singer, who lives in Dronfield, has encountered many celebrities through his work including Chuck Berry, Ray Davies, Tom Jones, Van Morrison, Phil and Ronnie Spector and Gene Vincent.

Darius Drew of Beat Magazine wrote: “Until you’ve witnessed Dave Berry in action, you can’t possibly comprehend how important, influential and instrumental he has been in defining the British ‘rock frontman’ as we know it.”

Derbyshire’s legendary David McPhie will interview the star. David helped Joe Cocker secure his recording contract for With A Little Help From My Friends, ran Some Kinda Mushroom record store and the Velvet Underground Club and promoted concerts in Chesterfield which hosted big names such as Fairport Convention, Free, Bill Haley, Jethro Tull, Little Richard, Pink Floyd and many more. Latterly, David has worked with Aaron Brown on the Made In Chesterfield compilation discs which will be on sale at this event.

Dave Berry’s gold record for This Strange Effect will be on show during the evening and merchandise will include signed posters for 1960s tours (Rolling Stones at Morecambe with Dave in 1963 and with Blood, Sweat & Tears in 1966). Dave’s book All There Is To Know and David’s publication Sounds in the Shadow of the Crooked Spire will also be on sale.

Tickets cost £15, available from www.tickettailor.com/events/thejunction1/1593319