Sit back and enjoy outdoor theatre and blockbuster films Mamma Mia and Wicked in Derbyshire park
A fairytale-inspired puppet show and two blockbuster films will be presented at Markeaton Park in Derby during the summer of 2025.
Outdoor theatre favourites, Oddsocks, will present its touring adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream from July 23 to 25 at 7pm. The Bard’s most magical, fast-paced and hilarious comedy will be performed in Oddsocks’ inimitable irreverent and knockabout style with live music, comedy action and even some outrageous hunting dogs! Tickets are £18 or £16 for concessions.
Mamma Mia (PG) will be screened on August 1. Meryl Streep stars as a mum preparing for her daughter’s wedding at a Greek hotel where her daughter has secretly invited three men from her mother’s past in the hope of meeting her real father. Bask in sunshine-soaked silliness accompanied by a belting soundtrack of classic ABBA tunes! The show starts at 9pm and tickets are £15.
Then take a trip to Oz, with one of the biggest movies of 2025. Wicked (PG), the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo and global superstar Ariana Grande. The show on August 2 starts at 9pm and tickets are £15.
So gather your friends and family, pack up your chair and bring a picnic as you enjoy what the 2025 Outdoor Theatre and Cinema Season has to offer.
Tickets are now available online at www.derbylive.co.uk, call 01332 255900 or in person from the Sales and Information Centre at 19 Chapel Street, Derby, DE1 3GU,
