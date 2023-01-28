Sir Ian McKellen (photo: Jack McGuire) and John Bishop will star in Mother Goose.

Ian plays the titular role opposite John who is cast as Mother Goose’s husband in the show destined for the Lyceum Theatre from February 14 to 18, 2022.

No stranger to pantomimes, Ian has appeared in two productions of Aladdin. His film credits include Richard III, Gods and Monsters, Lord Of The Rings.

John Bishop is renowned as one of the country’s favourite comedians, lighting up television screens and theatre stages. He has appeared in Doctor Who, The Accused and Fearless on television and in the films Funny Cow and Route Irish.

West End actress Anna-Jane Casey is the latest signing to the cast of Mother Goose and will play Cilla the Goose. A familiar face on the Sheffield stage, Anna-Jane starred in The Band Plays On (2021) and before that Annie Get Your Gun (2016) in the Crucible.

Mother Goose is written by Jonathan Harvey, who is currently on the writing team of Coronation Street and has written more than 200 episodes. Jonathan also created and wrote the BAFTA nominated sitcom Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Directed by award-winning Cal McCrystal, the pantomime is the first of its kind to tour the country and will run all the way to Easter.

Mother Goose and her husband run an animal sanctuary for waifs and strays and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams store. But when Cilla the goose flies in, will fame and fortune get the better of them? Will Ma’s feathers be seriously ruffled? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed? And is their fair life about to turn fowl?

Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeccably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family. This hilarious family-friendly mother of all pantos is the ultimate theatrical feast full of fun, farce and more than a couple of surprises that will make you honk out loud.