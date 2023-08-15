The singing retreat at The Hayes Retreat Centre in Swanwick from September 7 to 10 is the 11th such event organised by Hannah Brine.

Participants will learn songs in three and four part harmony, ranging from traditional choral to world, folk and pop, meet like-minded people and indulge in delicious, hearty food.

The event will run at The Hayes Retreat Centre, Swanwick from 5pm on Thursday, September 7 until after lunch on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Hannah said: “I am really excited to be going to Swanwick this year. We chose different spaces each year, to make new memories, but we have a lot of familiar faces, including the musical team of myself, Patrick Barrett and Ed Simpson, but new singers really add to the exciting mix. Making new friends and being in a beautiful environment is as much a part of the experience and discovering music together.This retreat is suitable for people with some choral background - we tend to use sheet music, though a lot of the singers ‘follow’ rather than sight read perfectly.”

Based in New Mills, Hannah is the founder of the High Peak Singers. She has performed with Gary Barlow, sung on Disney sessions, trained choirs for performances at the BBC Proms and Strictly Come Dancing and had a Number 1 trance record with her single You & I. Singer-songwriter Hannah released her latest track Don’t Dim Your Light in spring 2023 as a taster for her upcoming EP.

The singing retreat costs £530 per person sharing a twin or double ensuite room and £580 for single occupancy of an ensuite room, which

will include three nights’ accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, multiple choir workshops with Hannah and Patrick, all sheet music and some practice mp3s, as well as use of facilities.

Non-residential places cost £315 including lunch and dinner, multiple choir workshops with Hannah and Patrick, all sheet music and some practice mps, as well as use of facilities.