Singin' in the Rain will bring old-style Hollywood glamour and toe-tapping song and dance to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre

The iconic rain scenes in the show, which runs at the Lyceum Theatre from July 19 to 24, will use 14 thousand litres of water every night. The water will be heated to 37 degrees for performer comfort and later cleaned and recycled.Singin’ in the Rain tells the story of Don Lockwood, a silent movie star who has fame, adulation and a well-publicised ‘romance’ with his co-star Lina Lamont. But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk … and sing … and dance. Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Selden fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don’s heart?Leading this glorious production are Sam Lips as Don Lockwood, whose Broadway and United States credits include CATS, Chicago, West Side Story and Seven Bridges for Seven Brothers and who has appeared in Strictly Ballroom in the United Kingdom.Charlotte Gooch, who performed in Top Hat and Strictly Ballroom in the West End and in the first UK tour of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage, is cast as aspiring actress Kathy Selden. She said: “It’s nice to have some old-school musical escapism. It’s all-singing, all-dancing, all-acting, and Kathy is such a joyful character. Everything about her is cheeky, loveable and wholesome and I love bringing all that to life.”Ross McLaren plays Don’s slapstick sidekick Cosmo Brown and Jenny Gayner is the strangulated silver-screen siren, Lina Lamont.Singin’ in the Rain features songs such as Make ‘em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain.