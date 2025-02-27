Jake Dunn (playing Stanley) and Joanna Vanderham (playing Blanche) in rehearsals for A Streetcar Named Desire which will run at Sheffield's Crucible Theatdre from March 1 to 29, 2025 (photo: Marc Brenner)

A new production of award-winning play A Streetcar Named Desire will run in Sheffield.

Tennessee Williams’ powerful script – which won the Pulitzer Prize – focuses on fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois seeking solace with her estranged sister Stella. Blanche’s delicate sensibilities create instant suspicion in Stella’s unrestrained husband Stanley, as they collide in a struggle for Stella’s heart. As their simmering feud escalates, past truths begin to surface and both sisters must choose between fantasy and reality.

Joanna Vanderham is cast as Blanche, Amara Okereke plays Stella and Jake Dunn takes on the role of Stanley in the production which runs at Sheffield Crucible Theatre from March 1 to 29, 2025.

Joanna has numerous theatre credits to her name including Double Feature (Hampstead Theatre) and Richard III (Almeida Theatre). She received a Commendation at the 2016 Ian Charleson Awards for her performance as Queen Anne in Richard III at the Almeida Theatre in London. Joanna was nominated for an International Emmy Award for her debut role in the Sky One crime drama The Runaway in 2011.

Amara’s theatre credits include Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady (The Coliseum) and Spring Awakening (Almeida). She won ‘Best Actress in a Musical’ at the Stage Debut Awards 2018 for her role in Les Miserables at the Queens Theatre, London.

Jake played the role of Stussi in the 2025 film release of Robin Hood in which the title role was played by Claes Bang. His television credits include Renegade Nell for Disney+ and Big Boys on Channel 4 as well as Half Bad: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself (Netflix).

Tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire are available from Sheffield Theatres, priced from £15. Book at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.