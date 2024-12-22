Musicians and comedians will give audiences good cause to cheer in a year of sparkling entertainment.

The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield is hosting star names and tribute acts who promise to delight old and young alike in 2025.

Get your tickets early for the best rock ‘n’ roll band in the business who will be singing and dancing up a storm. Showaddywaddy have been rocking venues for five decades so don’t miss your opportunity to hear hits such as Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon and Pretty Little Angel Eyes performed live on April 26.

Peter Andre stars in The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons which tours to Chesterfield on March 1. This nostalgic musical journey includes classic numbers such as Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Legendary singers The Drifters will perform their hits including Saturday Night at the Movies, You’re More Than A Number, Come On Over to My Place, You’re More Than A Number, Under the Boardwalk and Kissin’ In The Back Row in their live show at the Winding Wheel on March 15.

Meanwhile, The Upbeat Beatles pay homage to the Fab Four with songs such as Yellow Submarine, Hey Jude and Get Back on January 31 and Emilio Santoro as Elvis will air hits including Blue Suede Shoes and All Shook Up on February 22.

Fans of Ariana Grande and the Wicked film can watch a magical show called Wickedly Ariana on February 15. Hannah Thompson, accompanied by a band and dancers, will perform hits by both the superstar and selections from the movie including One Last Time, 7 Rings, Bang Bang, Into You, Defying Gravity and Popular.

Comedian Harry Hill celebrates his 60 years on this earth in New Bits & Greatest Hits on March 21, Jason Manford brings his stand-up show – A Manford All Seasons – to Chesterfield on April 4 and multi award-winning funny guy Mark Steel takes centre stage in A Leopard in my House on April 25.

For tickets, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk