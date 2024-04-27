Costumes from Guys and Dolls, starring Natalie Casey as Miss Adelaide, will be among those offered for sale (photo: Johan Persson)

The clothing sale opens to the public on May 18 at the Crucible Theatre, where items will range from modern clothing, to period replicas, vintage pieces, and fantastic theatrical costumes. Hats, shoes and accessories will also be included in the sale, with prices beginning from £1, offering a wide range of items for all budgets.

Debbie Gamble, head of wardrobe at Sheffield Theatres, said: “We are excited to share some of the treasures we’ve kept in the theatre over recent years, and what better way to welcome the public in to our building that with a clothing sale. With vintage stores and charity shop fashion becoming ever so popular, particularly with the high student residence in the city, we wanted to offer the chance for people to discover unique fashions that won’t be found anywhere else. As well as everyday clothing such as jeans, dresses and coats, we have plenty on the other end of the scale - including a full frog costume which would be great at a festival! There are a range of items suitable for both on stage and off, so we welcome everyone to have a rummage and find some hidden gems.”

The sale will be held in the Crucible Rehearsal Room from 10am to 4pm. A priority period of an hour will be granted to Centre Stage and Prestige Members, before doors open publicly, from 9am to 10am. The event is not ticketed, so doors will be open to the public to come in and browse.

As a charity, Sheffield Theatres will use the funds raised to maintain the wardrobe store house in the Crucible, and enable the creation of more bespoke costumes for future productions.

The Crucible is one of the few remaining regional producing theatres that celebrates being able to employ a large costume making department. A mass of archived costumes made for the Crucible stage, from Shakespeare to Standing at the Sky’s Edge, are stored in the theatre.