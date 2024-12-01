Famous faces tread the boards in multi award-winning musical Chicago which is touring to Sheffield.

Faye reprises the role of Roxie Hart, which she played in the UK and Ireland tour of 2021, a year which saw her take runner-up’s spot in ITV’s ancing ON Ice. Best known for her role as Kate Connor in Coronation Street, Faye’s theatre credits include Fran in Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical, Princess Fiona in Shrek and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, all on national tour. Brenda, who first captured national interest as a semi-finalist on The X Factor, returns to the role of Mama Morton whom she played in her West End debut and on the 2021 UK and Ireland tour. Her additional theatre credits include Motormouth Maybelle in the UK tour of Hairspray and Killer Queen in We Will Rock You in the West End and on the original UK tour. Kevin Clifton is cast as Billy Flynn in Chicago. A professional dancer in five finals of Strictly Come Dancing, Kevin won the show’s glitterball in 2018 when he partnered Stacey Dooley. He was most recently seen as Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. His other theatre credits include Scott Hastings in Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom, Cosmo Brown in Singin’ in the Rain at Sadler’s Wells and on tour and Stacee Jaxx in Rock Of Ages on tour. Djalenga Scott returns to the role of Velma Kelly, having previously starred in the UK and international tours. Her West End credits include Lily St Regis in Annie and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.