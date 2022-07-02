Sexy musical Chicago at Sheffield Lyceum stars well-known faces from telly's Coronation Street, Loose Women and Holby City

Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart in Chicago which is touring to Sheffield Lyceum from July 5 to 9, 2022.

Faye Brookes, best known as Kate Connor in television’s Coronation Street, Brenda Edwards from Loose Women, and Lee Mead of Holby City fame, will tread the boards at the Lyceum Theatre from July 5 to 9, 2022.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Brenda Edwards will reprise the role of Matron ‘Mama’ Morton, which she played in London’s West End. ‘Mama’ Morton presides over the women’s block of the prison where Roxie is incarcerated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faye Brookes plays Roxie, Lee Mead is cast as Roxie’s lawyer and Djalenga Scott plays Velma.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, Chicago’s sexy, sassy score with one show-stopping song after another includes Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango, and All That Jazz.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, Chicago has won six Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards, been seen by an estimated 33 million people worldwide and racked up more than 32,500 performances.

The show has been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean.

It is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history and the second longest-running show on Broadway where it has been performed more than 8,400 times.

The Sunday Express said of Chicago: “remains a phenomenon” while Metro described the show as “the sexiest musical ever.”