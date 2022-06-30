See The Muppet Christmas Carol film with live orchestra in Sheffield and Nottingham

The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Described as ‘the ultimate festive escapism’ by Broadway World, the classic film with live soundtrack will be performed at Sheffield City Hall on December 5 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal on November 13.

The Muppet Christmas Carol sees The Muppets perform the classic Charles Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat. The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Gonzo as the narrator Charles Dickens, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig, and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim.

Scrooge receives visits from spirits of three Christmases - past, present, and future. They show him the error of his self-serving ways, but the miserable old man seems to be past any hope of redemption and happiness.

The original score was composed by Miles Goodman (“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “Little Shop of Horrors”) with songs by Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams (“Rainbow Connection,” “Evergreen”).