Seven celebrity contestants - including three finalists - will be performing in the Strictly Come Dancing Live show at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on January 21, 2025.

Three of the four celebrity finalists in Strictly Come Dancing will step out on the live version of the hit TV series.

JLS singer JB Gill, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and actress Sarah Hadland will recreate the magic and sparkle of the televised show when they dance at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

JB Gill said: “I’ve loved dancing on Strictly, so I’m thrilled to be going on the live tour. It’ll be fun being back at some of the venues I’ve played with JLS and I can’t wait for all the fans of the show to come out and see us dance for them live! It’s going to be amazing!”

Tasha said: “I can’t believe I’m going to be performing in arenas – it’s a real pinch me moment and an amazing way to continue this journey, I’ve loved it so much. I’m so happy that all the shows on the tour are going to be BSL signed. It’s really important to me that everyone feels represented and included. I hope everyone, including the amazing people who have supported me from the deaf community, come along and watch. It’s going to be incredible!”

Fellow finalist Chris McCausland will be missing from the line-up as he embarks on sell-out shows across the country in January as part of his extended Yonks! comedy tour. Also absent will be popular semi-finalist Pete Wicks who has filming and work commitments lined up.

Just under half of the celebrities who started out in the 2024 competition will waltz into Sheffield’s Utilita Arena for the Strictly Come Dancing Live show on January 21 when there will be two performances, starting at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

They include actor Jamie Borthwick who is most famous for playing Jay Brown in EastEnders, Shayne Ward who won X Factor in 2004 and has had TV acting roles in The Good Ship Murder and Coronation Street, opera singer Wynne Evans and multi-sports Olympian Montell Douglas.

Jamie said: “Strictly is magic and I had a ball on the TV show – so I’m delighted to be hitting the road next year and getting the opportunity to perform in arenas all over the UK.”

Wynne said: "I couldn’t be more excited to join the other celebrities on the 2025 tour - it will be great to put my dancing shoes back on.”

Tickets cost £52.95, go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk