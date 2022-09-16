Seductive play Cat On A Hot Tin Roof will pad into Chesterfield's Rose Theatre

Brimming over with painful secrets and desperate longings, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof is the story of a family breaking down and is one of the most seductive evocations of the Deep South.

Maggie has fought up from poverty, only to find herself in a passionless, burning marriage. Her husband Brick, a former pro footballer, drinks to drown out the hurt he has bottled up inside. At the Pollitt family reunion for Big Daddy's 65th birthday, the claws come out as relatives unleash the shattering truths from within. Things quickly spiral out of control, and the family has little left to do but to protect themselves from each other as they swiftly begin to fall apart, while scrambling to secure some part of Big Daddy’s inheritance.