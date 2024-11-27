Belper Players in festive spirit in the run-up to their one-night presentation, Seasonal Tales 2024, at Strutts Community Centre on December 14, 2024.

Comedy sketches, plays, poems and song will be aired by Belper Players for one night only.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s family friendly presentation, titled Seasonal Tales 2024, will be staged at Strutts Community Centre, Derby Road, Belper on Saturday, December 14, at 7.30pm.

There will be a compimentary mince pie, a raffle and plenty of pre-Christmas cheer.

Tickets cost £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/BelperPlayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper Players is one of Derbyshire’s oldest amateur dramatics companies and was founded in 1936. The first performance was an open-air version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the town’s Memorial Gardens.

The group’s most famous old boy is Timothy Dalton, who went on to find international fame as James Bond in the films The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. Timothy, who lived in Belper since the age of four and was a pupil at Herbert Strutt School, took part in his first show with Belper Players when he was 16. He played the lead role in Billy Liar during his three years with the company before enrolling in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Nowadays, multi award-winning Belper Players aims to put on two or three plays a year, ranging from classics such as Shakespeare to lighthearted farces and the occasional pantomime. The company was involved in the Belper Short Play Festival.

Belper Players is a member of National Operatic and Dramatic Society and winner of many awards. The society’s credits include a NODA production award in 2012 for Nickleby – A Tale For Christmas, an adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel by Larry Waller.