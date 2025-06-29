Scummy Mummies bring new live show Hot Mess to Derbyshire - and no subject is off limits!
Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn bring songs, sketches, stand-up and sparkly catsuits to Buxton Opera House on July 1. From menopause to mansplaining, teenagers to Tinder, no subject is off limits.
Bring your mates, bring your mum, bring your partner if they're feeling brave enough and join the Scummy Mummies for a night that is guaranteed to make you feel normal about your parenting skills, or very smug about being child-free.
Scummy Mummies was formed in 2013 and the pair have since gone on to produce an award-winning podcast chat show for less than perfect parents. More than 300 episodes of the podcast have been produced and guests have included comedians Dara O Briain and Jenny Eclair, influencers Giovanna Fletcher and Rosie Ramsey, plus experts on everything from mental health, politics and entrepreneurship to parenting, wine and sex.
Scummy Mummies have also published a book which reached the top 20 of the Amazon chart and have their own range of merchandise.
They made their Edinburgh Fringe Debut in 2019 when they sold out their 25-night run and featured on the Top 50 Jokes of the Fringe list.
Ellie is an award-winning games journalist who has appeared as the games expert on hit Dave show, Dara O Briain's Go 8 Bit. Helen is a Sunday Times bestselling author whose debut book, Get Divorced, Be Happy, was an instant hit.
Tickets cost £25; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.
