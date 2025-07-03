Scorching summer line-up of theatre shows, live podcasts and community festivals at Sheffield Crucible

An Evening Without Kate Bush will tour to Sheffield Crucible on July 15, 2025 (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

Touring theatre shows are heading to Sheffield Crucible Theatre this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Evening Without Kate Bush is a glorious homage to the music, fans and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music. This joyful and mind-blowing show will appeal to fans who have followed Kate’s career for decades or who have recently joined the shoal via the Stranger Things phenomenon. The award-winning creation by Sarah-Louise Young and Russell Lucas will be hosted at the Crucible on July 15.

The Vagina Monologues, a collection of funny, lively and emotional experiences of women around the world, is performed for the first time in a BSL and spoken English performance on July 17. This unmissable celebration of womanhood and sexuality will feature a cast of deaf and hearing women and non-binary people and is presented by Deafinitely Theatre.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.