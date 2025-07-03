Scorching summer line-up of theatre shows, live podcasts and community festivals at Sheffield Crucible

By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 05:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:44 BST
An Evening Without Kate Bush will tour to Sheffield Crucible on July 15, 2025 (photo: Steve Ullathorne)placeholder image
An Evening Without Kate Bush will tour to Sheffield Crucible on July 15, 2025 (photo: Steve Ullathorne)
Touring theatre shows are heading to Sheffield Crucible Theatre this summer.

An Evening Without Kate Bush is a glorious homage to the music, fans and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music. This joyful and mind-blowing show will appeal to fans who have followed Kate’s career for decades or who have recently joined the shoal via the Stranger Things phenomenon. The award-winning creation by Sarah-Louise Young and Russell Lucas will be hosted at the Crucible on July 15.

The Vagina Monologues, a collection of funny, lively and emotional experiences of women around the world, is performed for the first time in a BSL and spoken English performance on July 17. This unmissable celebration of womanhood and sexuality will feature a cast of deaf and hearing women and non-binary people and is presented by Deafinitely Theatre.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Related topics:Stranger ThingsTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice