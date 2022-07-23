School of Rock - The Musical blasts onto Sheffield stage

Award-winning smash-hit School of Rock – The Musical motors into Sheffield this month and promises to be a hot ticket for families.

By Gay Bolton
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:30 am
School Of Rock - The Musical runs at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from July 26-30, 2022 (photo: Paul Coltas)
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s creation, which will be staged at the Lyceum Theatre from July 26 to 30, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, July 26-30, is based on the hilarious hit movie about a failed, wannabe rock star Dewey who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

In his new guise Dewey turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, rock band – sensationally performed live by the production’s young actors every night!While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance.

Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

