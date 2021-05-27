School holiday attractions in Derbyshire to keep your children entertained

There’s plenty to see and do with this month’s break looking better than the Easter holidays when many attractions were still under lockdown.
Enjoy the thrills of a theme park, explore the great outdoors, get up close to cute animals or meet a brave knight….here are a few ideas to keep your family happy.
1. Gullivers Kingdom, Matlock Bath
The theme park is open every day of the school holiday and will be welcoming Beano's dynamic duo Dennis & Gnasher for some mischievous activities.
2. Sharley Park and Kenning Park, Clay Cross
Download the Love Exploring app on your phone and see dinosaurs and planets spring up in the park.
3. Bolsover Castle
Meet a travelling knight and a princess, take a look at medieval weaponry and enjoy stories from the Middle Ages at Bolsover Castle from May 29 to June 6 as part of the Kids Rule! week. Activities run from 11am to 4pm.
4. Poolsbrook Country Park, Chesterfield's Holmebrook Valley Park
Learn how to make a kite in workshops at Poolsbrook in the morning and Holmebrook in the afternoon. Booking is essential; email: [email protected] or call Sarah on 01246 959415.
