Do You Believe In Ghosts? will be presented at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on July 27, 2023 and at Buxton Opera House on January 13, 2024.

Do You Believe In Ghosts? is an original play that presents a new way of spooky storytelling, unlike anything you will have experienced before.

Settle in for a thrilling night of tales, mystery and murder – and ghosts – at the Winding Wheel Theatre in Chesterfield on July 27, 2023.

Facinating stories will flow from the mouths of ‘paranormal experts’ but nothing is what it seems, as time will tell throughout the evening.

All theatres have stories to tell when the lights go out. And they all have a theatre ghost.

Down the road from the Winding Wheel is the Pomegranate Theatre where a friendly ghost called George – believed to be the ghost of George Stephenson – resides. Ghostly George is said to walk across the stage and take a seat.

In the spooky production of Do You Believe In Ghosts?, performers will be relating supernatural stories that haunt theatres. With enough scares and shocks to convince die-hard sceptics, the audience can expect shivers down their back and hairs on their arms to rise!

The production pays homage to a theatre tradition whereby stages are illuminated by a single light, even when there is no performance taking place. This practice offers ghosts the chance to perform when the theatre is shut and thereby keeps mischievous spirits away.

Show creator James Lee Taylor said: “We like to think of it as lighting the way for the ghosts who call the theatre their home.”James promises the production will be packed with ghostly stories of the things that go bump in the night, or the day – and the things that just don’t add up. “Or do they?” he adds. “There will be stories to take away with you... or at least, perhaps try not to.”

Suitable for an audience of 12+, the production visits Chesterfield as part of a 144-date tour. The play will also be presented at Buxton Opera House on January 13, 2024.