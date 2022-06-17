Satisfy your thirst for a pint and knowledge on Chesterfield’s Great Historic Pub Tour this weekend

The next round of Chesterfield’s Great Historic Pub Tour is on Saturday, June 19, gathering at midday in the town’s Pig & Pump pub on St Mary’s Gate.

Tour creator Shaun Stevenson said: “Our pub tours are a pleasant mix of one part historic field trip, one part afternoon drinks and one part social event. Lots of our guests make new friends and discover great pubs that they’ve never been in before.

"Every year we include at least one venue we haven't been to before. This year it's a pub with some significant paranormal activity and something unusual in the cellar."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour creator Shaun Stevenson, second left, with official tour guides Sam Amos, Martin Alvey and James Chaplin, pictured from the left.

The guided tour has been adapted this year to include dog-friendly pubs so you can bring your four-legged friend along.

Find out why the Royal Oak in The Shambles has earned a reputation as the most haunted pub in Chesterfield and what is the story behind the ghostly figure that lurks there.

Discover the history of The Portland Hotel, which was built to serve the Market Place railway station. The station was originally positioned between two public houses, the Bird in the Hand and the White Horse, which was rebuilt in 1899 to form the Portland Hotel. Incredibly, the building works were completed without closing the pub as demanded by local by-laws.

Local historians Janet Murphy and Jane Kirk helped Shaun create the tour in 2019.

The cost of the tour is £6 per person which will be collected in cash at the start of the outing.