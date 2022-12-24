Tickets have now gone on sale for her latest show, The Late Bloomer Tour, which will be hosted at Derby Arena on March 23, 2024.When Sarah was a child, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. She was quiet at school, with not many friends and no boobs until she was 16. Now? Now she is loud, with good friends, a self-described ‘cracking rack’ and goose booing all over the shop.The show explores how the underdog becomes the confident and vibrant person Sarah is today; filled with stories of painful adolescence we can all relate to.You may have seen Sarah before, but with her naturally funny personality and quick wit, you’re bound to be laughing your socks off at her new material. Be prepared to laugh at her and with her.Sarah, who is married to comedian Gary Delaney, has appeared as a panellist on all the major TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, QI, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Taskmaster.The former civil servant’s first success in the stand-up comedy world came with her debut show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarah Millican’s Not Nice, which won the If comedy award for best newcomer in 2008. Sarah’s third comedy show, Chatterbox, was nominated for the main Fringe award in 2010 but she lost to Russell Kane.