Sarah Millican adds new Derbyshire date to Late Bloomer live tour
Comedian Sarah Millican has added a new date in Derbyshire to her Late Bloomer tour.
She will perform at Derby Arena on Friday, November 8, 2024, with tickets now on sale.
This new date has been added to her previously announced show at the venue on March 23 next year.
Sarah’s Late Bloomer show will explore how a shy schoolgirl that she once was became the confident and vibrant person she is today and is filled with stories of painful adolescence that everyone can relate to.
Prepare to laugh at her, laugh with her and beside her in this show which is recommended for ages 16+ years.
Tickets cost £34.50; go to www.derbyarena.co.uk