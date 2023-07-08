She will perform at Derby Arena on Friday, November 8, 2024, with tickets now on sale.

This new date has been added to her previously announced show at the venue on March 23 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah’s Late Bloomer show will explore how a shy schoolgirl that she once was became the confident and vibrant person she is today and is filled with stories of painful adolescence that everyone can relate to.

Prepare to laugh at her, laugh with her and beside her in this show which is recommended for ages 16+ years.