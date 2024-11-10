Sara Pascoe tours her live show, titled I Am A Strange Gloop, to Buxton Opera House on November 8, 2025 (photo: Matt Stronge).

Sara Pascoe, comedian and host of BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee, will be performing live in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her trademark confessional comedy will be on show at Buxton Opera House on November 8, 2025, where she will contemplate a new era. Gone are the days of self-exploration via sexual safari, instead this middle-aged new mum must work out who she is while watching Peppa Pig, coated with squashed banana down her jumper and sweet potato in her hair.

Sara said: “I have grown to depend on touring, not only because of my deep love of performing stand up, but also to avoid the difficult bedtimes of my unruly children”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her first tour in two years will be her biggest yet, visiting 47 venues. Sara will spread laughter throughout the land with her weirdly titled show I Am A Strange Gloop. Have you ever been awake in the middle of the night and thought something so smart and astute that you couldn’t wait for the world to wake up so you could tell them? This show is that thought; in that it doesn’t make much sense and is a bit weird on reflection.

Sara has earned critical acclaim for her stand up, writing, broadcasting and podcasting. As a TV regular, she has appeared on the likes of Taskmaster (C4), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC Two), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two) and more.

She has also recently been announced as part of Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK which will air in 2025.

Alongside comedian and long-time friend Cariad Lloyd, Sara is the co-host of Sara & Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club (Plosive Podcasts) - an audio book club for people who don’t like wine, or nibbles, or being around other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara released her first novel Weirdo in 2023, following Sunday Times Best Selling non-fiction book Sex, Power, Money. Sara’s break out book Animal - which combined autobiography with evolutional history, was developed into the full BBC sitcom Out of Her Mind.

Tickets are priced £30.10 (including booking fee); go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk