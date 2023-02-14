S Club 7 will celebrate 25th anniversary with reunion shows at Sheffiedl's Utilita Arena and Nottingham's Motopoint Arena in October 2023. The group has nine number one international hit singles, two BRIT Awards and four multi-platinum albums to its credit.

The S Club Reunited tour, which will visit Sheffield and Nottingham arenas in the autumn, will celebrate the group’s 25-year legacy. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 17, at 10am.

Audiences will see all seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina – performing at Sheffield Utilita Arena on October 14 and at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on coming back together, the band said: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again. We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!"

The 25th anniversary tour is an opportunity for S Club 7 fans of every generation to come together and re-experience the timeless pop hits that soundtracked the British charts for five years. Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with Bring It All Back, Never Had a Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin, and Have You Ever, as well as the UK number one album 7. They recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell more than 10 million albums worldwide.

The group’s celebrity status was also cemented with their TV shows; Miami 7 and L.A. 7 became record-breaking favourites on children’s TV and were watched by more than 90 million people throughout 100 countries – L.A. 7 remains the highest rating programme of all time on CBBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With four multi-platinum selling albums, two BRIT Awards, and nine number one international hit singles to their name, S Club 7 are a household name that are once again ready to rise.