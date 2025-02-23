Cherished British tenor Russell Watson will celebrate 25 years since the release of his groundbreaking debut album, The Voice, with a tour which takes in Derbyshire.

Russell will perform some of his best known tracks and favourite pieces at Buxton Opera House on October 16, 2025. He will be accompanied by a live band in the concert which will include Nessun Dorma, Caruso, Where My Heart Will Take Me (from Star Trek: Enterprise), Va, pensiero plus new songs Shine and Grow.

Reflecting on the upcoming tour, Russell said: “I can hardly believe it’s been 25 years since I released The Voice and embarked on this incredible journey. Looking back, I’m immensely grateful for every experience—performing for royalty, duetting with legends, and connecting with fans around the world. This tour is a chance for me to revisit the music that has meant so much to me and to those who’ve been on this journey with me. It’s not just a celebration of the past; it’s a new chapter, and I’m more passionate than ever to bring these songs to life on stage. I can’t wait to share this milestone with everyone in the audience”.

Russell’s legendary career began with a bang and only grew louder. As the first UK artist to score a transatlantic No. 1 in both the UK and the US, he has since achieved an incredible eight top ten albums, over seven million album sales worldwide, and four Classical BRIT Awards. With a presence in the UK Top 20 on 17 separate occasions, Russell’s voice has cemented his place in the music history books as a global icon with achievements unmatched in the world of classical crossover music.

Russell Watson wll celebrate 25 years since the release of his debut album The Voice when he performs at Buxton Opera House on October 16, 2025 (photo: Paul Dixon)

Beyond the recording studio, Russell Watson has performed for some of the world’s most notable figures, including multiple appearances for Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles, and the late Pope John Paul II.

Russell’s star power extends to musical theatre as well, with roles in classics like Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds and Chicago.

Tickets cost from £36.50; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.