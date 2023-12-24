World-renowned tenor Russell Watson will give a live concert in Derby as part of an extension to his tour of cathedrals nationwide.

Russell, who has won four Classical Brit awards, will perform at Derby Cathedral on March 8, 2024 as part of his Magnificent Buildings Concert Series.

His show will include classic songs old and new, together with a selection of his most loved hits from an illustrious career. Russell will be accompanied by his arranger and pianist Mike Moran. His soecial guests will be Belper based Derwent Brass.

Russell said: “It has been an honour to perform in some of the UK's most beautiful cathedrals in 2023. These venues have a special place in the hearts of so many people, and I am honoured to be able to perform in them. I can't wait to carry on sharing my music with fans old and new in these incredible locations."

Russell Watson will sing at Derby Cathedral on March 8, 2024, during his Magnificent Buildings Concert Series tour.

Since being described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra” he subsequently released ten studio albums, each one receiving more critical acclaim than the last.

His debut album, The Voice, entered the record books by spending 52 weeks at number one in the classical charts and made Russell the first classical artist in the UK to sell a million albums. His follow-up album, Encore, was an even greater success, selling almost two million copies. Russell has gone on to sell more than seven million albums.

In his stellar career, Russell shared stages with Luciano Pavarotti and Monserrat Cabale. He has performed in front of Queen Elizabeth II, the Pope and two US presidents.

His concert at Derby Cathedral will start at 7.30pm.