RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney guests in Sheffield performance of Friendsical inspired by hit TV show Friends

Friendsical will be performed at Sheffield City Hall on September 18 (photo: Brian Wilson)

Lawrence will join the cast in Sheffield this Sunday, September 18, when he will perform in musical number ‘Richard’s Moustache’.

He won the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, entered the UK charts at number 3 with the song ‘UK Hun?’ in the drag group The United Kingdolls and is the star of the BBC Three series ‘Tartan Around’.

Lawrence said: “I am beyond excited to be a special guest in Friendsical. My sister and cousin got me into watching Friends - like many people I grew up watching episodes constantly on Channel 4.”

When asked what his favourite moment from Friends was, Lawrence said: “Monica with a turkey on her head! What?! I’m a drag queen! It’s camp! In my line of work we call that a look!”.

Friendsical is a loving, original parody musical inspired by the hugely popular American TV show Friends and is not to be confused with the Warner Bros Entertainment Inc series.

Writer-director Miranda Larson says, “From day one of airing, I have been a huge fan of the TV show, and it has been a dream to stage and celebrate this iconic series. There is something for everyone in Friendsical, from the well-known references to ones that only mega fans (like me) will get. Oh and if you are new to “Friends”, then it’s a fun musical love story that can be easily followed!”