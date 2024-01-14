Drag superstar The Vivienne of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame will be treading the boards in The Wizard of Oz at Sheffield and Nottingham theatres.

The much-loved musical will be hosted at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from January 30 to February 3 and at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham from April 9 to 13, 2024.Commenting on being cast in The Wizard of Oz, The Vivienne said: “It is quite literally a dream come true to be asked to play The Wicked Witch of the West and to bring this amazing character to life. The Wizard of Oz means everything to me, it’s the ultimate story of overcoming adversity. I first saw the movie aged five and I’ve probably seen it about 100 times since. I played The Tin Man at primary school and got to skate to ‘Over The Rainbow’ on Dancing on Ice so it’s fair to say I’ve had a lifelong love affair with the story.”

In 2023 The Vivienne made history as the first drag star to appear in a major UK reality competition series, competing in Dancing On Ice. The Vivienne also became the face and voice of the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest trailers and performed at the Eurovision opening ceremony in Liverpool city centre.

As champion of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne’s career went global after an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners on US television in 2022.

The Wizard of Oz stage show features the original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We’re Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

This spectacular production promises a magical experience for families as they watch Dorothy, Toto and friends on an adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.

For tickets, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

